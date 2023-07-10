Alcide Joseph Dube Obituary

Alcide Joseph Dube, 90, Woodsville, N.H., died on July 4, 2023, at Cottage Hospital.
Alcide (Sid) was born in Stanstead, Quebec, Canada, in September 1932 to Herminiglide and Alice (Benoit) Dube. He married Frances Shaw on Nov. 14, 1953. They divorced on Dec. 1, 1982.
Sid held several jobs over the years, including farming, tannery, and mill work. He loved to drive and was very good at it. Thus, in his retirement years, he continued to work part-time running errands for both Roy Electric and Newmont farm, well into his 80s.
He was predeceased by four sisters, Mary Thayer, Alice Courtemanche, Rosie Courtemanche and Theresa Brosseau; and four brothers, Wilfred Dube, Roland Dube, Vizina Dube and Eugene Dube. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews as well as many friends, including his special friend Shirley, and Penny, who called him Dad.
Alcide was a devoted member of St. Joseph’s Church in Woodsville and a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He will be remembered by family and friends as a kind man, always ready to lend a helping hand, especially if it meant giving you a ride!
There will be no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, 15 Pine St., Woodsville, New Hampshire, with Father Arockia I. Antony as Celebrant.
Burial will be immediately after the service at St Joseph’s Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Church, 15 Pine St., Woodsville, N.H.
