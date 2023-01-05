Aldis E. Wright Sr. Obituary

It is with a sad and heavy heart to announce that our dear husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather died on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at the Littleton Regional Hospital. Al was born in Glover, Vt., the son of Carroll and Christina (Gilman) Wright. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1960-1964. Al and Nancy made Littleton their home for 56 years and had three sons. He was a volunteer member of the Littleton Fire Department in his younger days. Al worked for TV cable for seven years, Littleton Water & Light for 15 years, and NH Electric Coop for 18 years prior to his retirement. He later worked for Federated Auto Parts for a couple of years before getting ill. He enjoyed hunting with his boys and special friends up in Pittsburg. He loved camping at Prouty Beach for 12 years. He was a very handy man and liked to remodel the homes he and Nancy lived in. He was also very fussy about his lawn and kept it beautiful. He was pre-deceased by his son Andrew and daughter-in-law Jessica. We will all miss them deeply.
Al is survived by his loving wife Nancy (Patrick) Wright, sons Aldis and wife Heather, Anthony, grandchildren Patricia, Erice, Brendan, Nick, Korrine, Tamra and Joslynn, two great -grandchildren Arianna, Parker, brothers Hazen and wife Alice, Mark and wife Elaine, Milo, his sister Nancy and husband Bob LaRose, Kay and husband Sonny Friend, sister-in-law Betty Gravel, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, 1 p.m., at the Ross Funeral Home with Reverend Lyn Winter officiating. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com
