Alex Jonathan Newland - Obituary

Alex Jonathan Newland, 18, of Sheffield, Vt., died unexpectedly on August 20, 2019, in Waterford, Vt.
Alex was born on July 16, 2001, in St. Johnsbury to Jennifer R. McGarvey and to Adam L. Newland. He was raised in the local area and attended Millers Run School and Lyndon Institute. Alex worked as a mover and had just begun work with NEMM Moving. He loved to hike and fish. He was a real natural at sports enjoying both playing and watching hockey and was a fan of the Yankees, NY Giants and the Bruins. Alex was a great cook often spending hours cooking. He enjoyed a vast array of music, loved going out to the movies, and loved the beach. He liked going to Florida, but his favorite place to be was the Caledonia County Fair. Alex would do anything for anyone and wanted to help others who struggled with the same things he did. Alex had a favorite quote: “ Your greatest asset is not your physical ability it’s your mental ability” #14 LAYHA.
Survivors include his parents: Jennifer Martin and Raymond Martin of Lyndonville, Vt., and Adam Newland and April Kelly of Sheffield, Vt.; his maternal grandmother: Linda McGarvey of Dracut, Mass.; paternal grandparents: Harold and Georgia Newland of Sheffield, Vt.; brother: Trenton Hale of Lyndonville; sister: Samantha Martin and partner, Matthew Peirce of St. Johnsbury; two step brothers Kian and Lucan Hopkins: five aunts: Angela Bora and husband, Sam, of Wheelock, Vt., Ashley Shumway of Boston, Mass., and Jaime Vigeant and husband, Keith, of Boscawen, N.H.; Cindy Ely, North Haverhill, N.H.; Penny Martin of Barre, Vt.; two uncles: Gordon Martin, of Disputanta, Va.; Robert Martin (Brenda) of Burke, Vt.; cousins: Elizabeth Abbott (John), Lauren, Sadie, Laci, and Riley Bora, and Tyler and Emma Vigeant, Robert Martin Jr., Jessica Lund (Matthew), Heather Ely, Taylor and Jordan Parker-Martin.; Special friends Chelesa Savbille, Brooklyn Hale; First love Samantha Henderson.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather: James R. McGarvey.
Friends may call on the family on Monday, August 26, 2019, 6 – 8 p.m. at Guibord-Pearsons Funeral Home, 15 Main Street in Lyndonville, Vt. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date (at the convenience of the family).
Charitable donation may be made in Alex’s name to: LAYHA, P.O. Box 1241, Lyndonville, VT 05851; Teen Challenge Vermont, https://tcvermont.org/donate/
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family online at www.guibordfh.com
