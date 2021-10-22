Alfred Omer Ashe and Ada Mae Snowden Ashe Obituary

Alfred Omer Ashe
Jan. 11, 1925 — April 18, 2018
Born in Springfield, Vt. Alfred graduated from Springfield H.S. and later served in the U.S. Army from 1944-1946 in the European Theatre as a radio man and military police officer.
Ada Mae Snowden Ashe
Oct. 4, 1925 — Oct. 16, 2021
Ada was born in Gold Hill, N.C. and raised in Union, S.C. She attended school in Union. Al met Ada in Union while on a pass from training at Camp Croft; they corresponded all through his service in WWII. He returned to the states and they married in Union on May 4, 1946. They made their home in Charlestown, N.H, Barre, Vt. and then St. Johnsbury, Vt. In retirement they called Sanford, Maine and Essex Jct, Vt. their home.
They had five children. They are survived by Carolyn Curtis (George), Alan Ashe (Jean) and Susan McCorkill (Rodney).
They treasured their nine grandchildren: Tonya Curtis Danowski (Robert), Joey Curtis (Stephanie), Adam Ashe (Jen), Kristie Ashe, Ben McCorkill, Megan Budd, Danielle Long, Jamie Long Sessions (Matt) and Samantha Long Patenaude (Kyle). They delighted in their 20 great-grandchildren: Hunter and Sophia Danowski, Jaden and Harrison Curtis, Peyton, Noah, and Ellie Ashe, Dylan and Kyle Dwyer, Max and Josie McCorkill, Joel III, and Emma Budd, Oliver Long, Isabelle, Max and Lucy Sessions, Adeline and Clara Patenaude.
They were pre-deceased by their daughter Cynthia Marie Ashe, and Kim Marie Long, and their great-grandson Riley George Danowski.
A celebration of their life together is being planned by the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel 68 Pinecrest Dr. Essex Jct., Vt. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.
