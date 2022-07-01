Alfred Patrick Morin Obituary

Alfred Patrick Morin, better known as “Pat,” of Leighton Hill Road, Wells River, Vt., passed away on June 26, 2022, at the age of 71.
Alfred was born in Haverhill, N.H., on Dec. 11, 1950, to Raymond P. and Annette Y. (Lamontagne) Morin of Wells River, Vt. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the US Army to serve his country in the Vietnam War with the 101st Airborne Division. After six years of service, he made his way to working and retiring from Manatee County Wastewater Treatment Plant in Manatee, Fla.
In 2011, he returned to the area in which he grew up and later remarried.
He was a member of the Ross Wood American Legion Post #20 in Woodsville, N.H., the Vermont Chapter of the Red Knights International Motorcycle Club-Chapter #5, and the Wells River Fire Department.
In spite of his serious outlook on life and his responsibilities, he enjoyed being crazy and spending time with his friends and family.
Alfred was predeceased by his parents, Raymond and Annette Morin and his son, Alexander Paul Morin.
He is survived by his wife, Debra (Lumbra) Morin; a son, Ryan Morin and wife Rachel; a daughter, Amanda Morin; a step-daughter, Cory Ann Lawrence and husband Ethan; two granddaughters, Freya and Tessa; a sister, Joan “Michelle” Fulford and husband Howie; two brothers, Jeffrey “Raisin” Morin and Paul Morin; along with many nieces, nephews and their families.
There will be no calling hours.
A graveside service will be on Saturday, July 16, at 10 a.m. in Pine Grove Cemetery, Swiftwater Road, Woodsville with Melissa Gould as Funeral Celebrant. For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
