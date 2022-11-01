Alfred Raycroft Wheeler Sr. Obituary

Alfred Raycroft Wheeler, Sr., 81, passed away on Oct. 30, 2022, at his home in Newport Center, Vt. surrounded with love from his family who were by his side.
Alfred was born on Sept. 9, 1941 in Westmore, Vt., one of nine children born to Perry and Harriet Wheeler. He grew up in Westmore and always held great memories and a strong connection to Westmore and Lake Willoughby.
In 1960, at the age of 19 he joined the U.S. Army and made it a career, serving his country for 22 years. In 1964, during a leave he returned to Vermont where he met a young waitress named Estelle who worked alongside his sister and as he and she put it, “it was love at first sight.” After only knowing each other 18 days, they married, and she returned with him to where he was then stationed in Colorado. Although he recently noted he would not have approved of such a thing for any of his children.
As the military required, they moved to various locations across the United States as well as living in West Germany and Panama. Upon retiring from the military in 1982 he and his wife returned to Vermont and established their home in Albany where they continued to raise their six children.
Alfred went on to work for Norwich University and then managed a flooring store until he officially retired in 2002. They sold their home and purchased an RV which they made their full-time home and allowed them to travel and split their time between Zolfo Springs, Florida and Newport Center, Vt. In 2019 they moved to Newport Center full-time.
He enjoyed traveling and seeing new places, keeping his lawns mowed and pristine flower gardens, loved being able to help others who were part of his life and most of all making memories with his family and close friends.
Alfred felt he lived a full life and had many accomplishments. However, from all of the accomplishments in his life he proclaimed during his last days that the one he was most proud of was his family. Always uplifted when looking at family photos or talking about just how large a family they had grown from the love between he and his wife.
He is survived by the love of his life, Estelle (Coderre) Wheeler; their children Cammy DiMayo and spouse Jeff of Middleport, N.Y., Carole Ricard and spouse Brian of Derby, Vt., Brenda Brink and spouse Bill of Barnet, Vt., Becky Curtis and spouse Lyle of Newport Center, Vt., Alfred Wheeler, Jr. and spouse Kimberly of N. Wolcott, Vt. and Arlene Wheeler and her spouse Corbett of Jeffersonville, Vt. and a special niece Tammy Lamadeleine (whom he thought of as another daughter). His grandchildren Jeffrey, Sarah, Joe, Emily, Holly, Billy, Jessie, Ally, Michael, Kelly, Karissa, Marissa, Caleb, Jason, Ethan, Nick, Michaela and Evan. Great-grandchildren Wyatt, Landen, Blaine, Lylee, Lexie, Avigail, Kaleigha, Lexxi, Ellora, Livvy, Jakob, Lillian, Oliver, Jameson, Eric, Aria and Aiden. He is also survived by his siblings Carole Austin and spouse Steve of Concord, Vt., Ernest Wheeler and spouse Sherry of Ocala, Fla., Barbara Cote and spouse Donald of E. Montpelier, Vt., Raymond Wheeler and spouse Sandy of Apollo Beach, Fla. and Burleigh Wheeler of New Orleans, La.
He was pre-deceased by his parents Perry and Harriet Wheeler and siblings Kenneth Wheeler and spouse Rosemary, Arthur Wheeler, George Wheeler and spouse Connie.
A memorial service with military honors will be held alongside Lake Willoughby at the Memorial Park in Westmore on Nov. 3, 2022 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warriors.
