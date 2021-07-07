Alfred Sanel Obituary

Alfred Douglas Sanel, 82 years old, of Bedford, New Hampshire, passed away at Massachusetts General Hospital surrounded by his family, on Friday, July 2, 2021.
Alfred was born in Concord, N.H. on Nov 27, 1938 to Edward and Elizabeth Sanel.
At the age of 13, Alfred started working after school in the family business, Sanel Auto Parts. He worked hard to learn every aspect of the business and discovered his love for the company. Alfred graduated Concord High school in 1957, where he was voted “Best Dressed.” After high school, Alfred immediately went to work full time for Sanel’s.
In 1960, Alfred enlisted in the N.H. Army National Guard. He served in the searchlight division, and was honorably discharged. He spoke frequently and fondly about his time in the service.
Alfred worked alongside his father Edward Sr., and helped grow Sanel Auto Parts to become one of the largest auto parts chains in New England. In 1983, Alfred made a bold move to leave the family business and formed his own company, A.D. Sanel Inc. based in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
He played as hard as he worked, and was passionate about watches and cars, particularly Porsches. Alfred had a special place in his heart for all animals, but especially for his Scottie dogs Jilly and Abby. He was known by many for his random acts of kindness, and was known by all for his generosity. Anyone who met him encountered a larger than life personality that was both unfiltered and endearing. He will be greatly missed.
Alfred leaves behind his wife of 44 years, Barbara Scheyd Sanel. They shared a deep and abiding love for each other. He was and will always be the love of her life.
He is survived by his sister Diann Sanel; his sons Barry Sanel and wife Ava, Nathan Sanel and wife Amy, and Mathew Sanel; grandchildren Allison, Aaron, Maximillian, and Isabel. In addition, he leaves behind brother-in law Jeffrey J. Scheyd and wife Linda; his niece Karey Scheyd and husband Irfan; his sister-in-law Jo-Ann Scheyd; his nephew Travis Scheyd and wife Mandy, and their daughter Lyla, Alfred’s great niece.
He is predeceased by his siblings Edward Jr., Sandra, and Nancy Sanel, and brother-in-law Wayne Scheyd.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in Alfred’s name to be made to the Bedford Firefighters’ Association, 55 Constitution Drive Bedford, NH 03110
Public Calling hours will be held on July 13, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N Main St, Concord NH 03301. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Christ The King Parish, 72 S. Main St, Concord NH 03301. Immediately following the Mass, burial will take place at the Contoocook Village Cemetery, 743 NH Rt 103, Contoocook, NH 03229.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Bennett Funeral Home of Concord, N.H.
