Alfred V. Dilley - Obituary

Alfred Vance Dilley, 77, passed away on September 8, 2019 at his home in Lyndonville, Vermont. A private service for family will be held at a later date. A special thank you for the care, kindness and help by Hospice, family and friends. In memory of Mr. D, donations can be made to: Caledonia Home Health Care & Hospice, 165 Sherman Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.saylesfh.com.
