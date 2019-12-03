Alice Ann (Lamontagne) Goyette passed along peacefully in her home on Dec. 1, 2019, in Saint Johnsbury, Vermont.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church in St. Johnsbury. Visitation will be held Thursday Evening from 5-7 p.m. at the Sayles Funeral Home. A full obituary will follow in tomorrow’s edition.
