Alice Edmunds Little Nichols Obituary

Alice Edmunds Little Nichols, 92, of Saint Johnsbury died at her home on Dec. 1, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Jan. 21, 1930, daughter of Alvah and Avis (Phillips) Edmunds of Lyndon, Vermont. Attending school in Lyndon, she graduated from Lyndon Institute class of 1948. On May 27, 1949, she married the love of her life, Ray P. Little who predeceased her in 1973. In 1977 Alice married Kenneth Nichols who predeceased her in 2021.
She is survived by two daughters Patricia Little Peck of Dillwyn, Va., and Jane Little Ruggles and husband James of Lyndonville, Vt.; six grandchildren: Jason Peck, Shannon Peck, Megan Hathaway, Nora Lane, Holly Ruggles and Jillian Ruggles. Three stepsons: John Nichols and partner Sharon, Richard Nichols and wife Diana, David Nichols and wife Jane, and their children, Matthew, Sydney, Jamie, Craig, Bethany, Dana and Dan as well as many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She is survived by one brother Ashley Edmunds and wife Jenny, and sister-in-law Paula Edmunds.
Alice was also predeceased by brothers Austin, Arthur, and Allyn Edmunds and her sister Audrey Rexford, brother-in-law Robert Rexford and son-in-law Courtney Peck.
She was employed at Vermont Tap and Die, retiring after more than 20 years. She especially loved spending time with her family and was a member of Eastern Star. She enjoyed traveling, camping, and golfing. She loved her social life including lunches and bingo with her wonderful friends. Alice never missed “any chance to dance”!
Alice was kind, loving and caring to all. She will be forever missed.
Donations may be made in Alice’s memory to Caledonia Home Health & Hospice, 161 Sherman Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819, for their amazing care and kindness.
A graveside service will take place at Lyndon Center Cemetery in the spring.
