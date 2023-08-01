Alice Eschmann Obituary

Alice Elva (Oppelaar) Eschmann passed away during the early hours of the morning on Thursday, July 27, 2023 in her home. She had celebrated her 89th birthday earlier that month, July 9th, and she eventually succumbed to her battle with dementia and cancer. Anyone who knows Alice knows that she had great faith, the greatest inner strength, and a stubbornness to match any challenge put in front of her — so this battle was not easily lost.
Alice was born in Paterson, New Jersey where she grew up and ended up delivering flowers for her parents Elva and John “Slim” at their florist shop, Halliwell’s in Paterson. In her lifetime Alice had many jobs but devoted her time and energy to creating better lives for others. She spent countless hours teaching children to swim, volunteering at her church, volunteering with the Special Olympics, being guardian ad litem for the Vermont court system, and being mentor to many; Alice never left anyone “unheard.”
Alice’s favorite job of all began in 1993, about eight years after her and her husband Robert Eschmann retired to Vermont; she became a grandmother. Spending time with her family was her greatest joy, especially with her grandchildren. Alice also enjoyed dog training, bowling, going to church, and spending time with her best friend Sue doing crossword puzzles and drinking a “half cup of coffee.”
Alice was predeceased by her parents Elva and Slim (of Kailua, Hawaii) and then her husband Robert in 2010. Alice is survived by her two children Kurt and Carl Eschmann and their families, Kurt, and his wife Janet (of Concord, Vt.) along with their two children Breanna and Jacob, and Carl (of Danville, Vt.) and his wife Janice and their three children.
A small family service will be conducted on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at Pillsbury Funeral home in Littleton, N.H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.