Alice L. Carpenter - Obituary

Alice Leona (Reardon) Carpenter died July 26 at Craftsbury Community Care Center at age 93. She was born on March 8, 1927, to William and Leona (Whitcomb) Reardon of Bethlehem, N.H. She grew up in Bethlehem and attended Bethlehem schools. She moved with her family during World War II to Springfield, Mass., where she graduated from Springfield High School of Commerce. The family returned to Bethlehem after the war and Alice worked at the Flume Reservation, where she met her future husband, Richard F. Carpenter Jr. They were married in October 1948, and lived in Portsmouth, N.H., until 1953, when they moved with their two daughters to St. Johnsbury.
The family, including a son who was born in St. Johnsbury, was active in Grace United Methodist Church for many years. From 1968 to 1990 Alice worked as secretary to the superintendent of schools in St. Johnsbury. After her husband’s death in 1992 she worked as a volunteer for community organizations for many years, including the Fairbanks Museum, Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, and the St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center. Throughout her life she enjoyed traveling with family and friends. In later years she got great pleasure from visits with great-grandchildren she hadn’t thought she’d live long enough to see: Adam, Adil, Arif and Siddiqah Maryem Alice Siddiqui, and Rose and Ruby Stein.
Alice was predeceased by her parents, her husband and her brother William Reardon Jr. She is survived by daughter Judy Carpenter and son-in-law Karl Stein of Greensboro Bend; daughter Jan Carpenter and her partner Bob Salesi of Penobscot, Maine; son Dave Carpenter and daughter-in-law Deana Whitehead of Grayslake, Illinois; grandchildren and spouses Leona and Hasan Siddiqui of Fenton, Michigan; Ben and Kelly Stein of Morrisville; Nate Torres of Kihei, Maui, Hawaii; Scott Carpenter of Grayslake, Illinois; Drew Carpenter and Kayleigh Ash of Redmond, Washington; sister-in-law Betty Reardon of Whitefield, N.H.; nephews Ken Reardon, Jim Reardon, and Steve Reardon of Bethlehem, N.H., and Mike Reardon of Auburn, Maine, and their families; and very special cat, Frisky.
The family will hold a private celebration of her life. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting awrfh.com. Donations in Alice’s memory may be given to the St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center, 421 Summer St., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819, or to Craftsbury Community Care Center, 1784 East Craftsbury Road, Craftsbury, VT 05826.
