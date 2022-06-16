Alice May Bryer Burnham Obituary

Alice May Bryer Burnham was born in 1926 in Groveton, N.H., to Clarence and Mable Bryer. She grew up on a farm located on Route 2B in St Johnsbury and attended Pumpkin Hill School for seven years – walking one mile and a half each way for most of the eight years. Being only 5 and her brother 6, her mother drove them by horse and buggy the first year there. At the closure of the school there, the children were bused to Danville School for the eighth grade and four years at Danville High School.
After High School graduation, she attended Farmington State Teacher’s College in Farmington, Maine – graduating with a B.S. Degree – and taught Home Economics and Social Studies in High School for 4 years. She received her Master’s Degree at Lyndon State College in Early Childhood Education, helped to set up the local public kindergarten and taught graded school locally for the next 26 years, retiring in 1986.
After retiring she worked as a caregiver for the elderly and waited tables at Borden’s Chowder House, the Candlelight Restaurant, and the St Johnsbury House.
Following this, she did volunteer work locally for the St Johnsbury Health and Rehab Center, the St Johnsbury Athenaeum, and Second Hand Prose book store, the St Johnsbury Welcome Center, and the Canterbury Inn.
She married Gerald R. Burnham from Leeds, Maine, and had one son, Gerald R. Burnham Jr., who pre-deceased her.
Her interests included reading, writing poetry, attending many classes including “Strong Living,” poetry reading, drawing, lectures on art, history, etc., and helping people in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.