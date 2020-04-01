Alice Morgan - Obituary

Alice Morgan died March 27, 2020, at her home in Sun Lakes, Ariz. A child of Helen (Morrison) and Frederick Wellbrock, she was born May 11, 1921, in Fitchburg, Mass., the second of four daughters. She graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Melrose, Mass., and studied at Rhode Island State College for one year before going to work.
She met her husband, Capt. Dayton Morgan, of Lisbon, N.H., while working as a secretary for the War Department (Ordnance) in Springfield, Mass. ‘Dayt’ was an officer in accounting for Army Ordnance. They married in 1944 and shared 56 years together. They lived in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Virginia, and Snowmass, Colo., where they operated an accounting firm, before retiring to Sun Lakes in 1985.
Alice was known for skilled office work and bookkeeping. She and Dayt played great tennis doubles and contract bridge. They enjoyed hiking in the Rockies, cross country skiing and landscaping around their homes. She was a fan of classical music and enjoyed summer concerts while staying with daughter Jean in Vermont. Alice made beautiful fisherman knit sweaters for many family members. She also sewed sturdy coveralls for her first grandson which lasted through two more, and then were worn by her great-grandsons. She was a parishioner of St. Steven’s Church in Sun Lakes for many years.
Alice was predeceased by Dayton and sisters Helen and Dorothy, she is survived by her sister Mary Joan; and her children George of Sun Lakes, Jean (and James) McGregor of St. Johnsbury, Vt., and James (and Tina) of Redmond, Ore. Also by grandchildren: David (and Melanie), Andrew (and Rebecca), Alex (and Jennifer) McGregor; Kyle (and Shawn) Stewart, Kevin (and Kaitlyn Young) Morgan. Alice is also survived by great-grandchildren: Logan, Cameron, Callum, Elise, Brighton, Poppy, Finnian and Liam; also by several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express our thanks to George for all the care he gave Alice over the last several years, allowing her to stay at home. We also thank the caring nurses and staff at Comprehensive Hospice and Palliative Care for their attention to her these last months.
Donations in her name could be made to: St. Mary’s Food Bank, 3003 W. Thomas Road, Phoenix, AZ, 85017. No services are planned at this time. At a later date, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.