Alice Perkins Obituary

In loving memory of Alice Perkins, a cherished soul who graced this world with her warmth and kindness. Alice was born on Sept. 25, 1937, and on June 13, 2023 answered the call to heaven. Her journey on earth was adorned with love, laughter, and a deep-rooted faith.
Alice’s heart found solace in the beauty of Vermont, where she spent the majority of her life, until the time came for her to retire and be closer to some family in New Hampshire. Throughout her professional career, she dedicated her time and talents to St. Johnsbury Trucking, Newport Plastics, and the State of Vermont, serving diligently in the Newport and St. Johnsbury offices. After retiring, Alice discovered a newfound purpose in volunteering as a substitute at the Good Shepherd Catholic School in St. Johnsbury, Vermont.
Alice’s unwavering faith in God shaped her life, and she was a devout Catholic who found solace and community at both St. John’s Church in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, and Christ the King Parish in Concord, New Hampshire.
Alice was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Clement and Annette Houde, her eldest son, Mark Perkins, her cherished sister, Therese Houde, and her brothers, Ferdinand and Raoul Houde. Alice is survived by her loving son, Paul Perkins, and his wife, Melanie, of Newport, Vermont, her daughter, Suzanne Martin, of Littleton, New Hampshire, her son, Chris Perkins, and his wife, Angel, of Newport, Vermont. Additionally, she leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and grandchildren, who were blessed to have her as a source of unconditional love and wisdom.
In celebration of Alice’s beautiful life, a Memorial Service will be held at Christ the King Church, 72 S. Main Street, Concord, New Hampshire, on Wednesday, June 21. Friends and family are invited to pay their respects during the calling hours from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass at 10:30 a.m. May this gathering serve as a reminder of the light that Alice brought into our lives and the joyous memories that will forever keep her spirit alive.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin, N.H. is assisting with arrangements and an online guestbook is available at www.neunfuneralhomes.com
