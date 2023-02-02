Alicia C. (Handrahan) Woodburn Obituary

Alicia C. (Handrahan) Woodburn, 91, of Whitefield, died peacefully on Feb. 1, 2023, at her home of 55 years surrounded by her loving family.
Born on June 4, 1931, at home in Pisquid, Prince Edward Island, as a British Subject, she was the youngest of six sisters and a brother, to Francis and Gertrude (Gillian) Handrahan. Her roots and traditions ran deep in Ireland’s County Monaghan, where in the 1830s a Catholic parish organized a major migration in Queens County region of PEI.
Alicia grew up on her family’s farm. At age 6, her father died. Her mother resisted the common practice of doling out the children to new homes and through frugality, faith and lots of hardworking they persisted. She attended a local school where her oldest sister taught and was particularly stern to her to assure she received no special treatment. The toil of a dawn to dusk farm life was not for her as she yearned for inside, skilled office work.
She moved to Charlottetown and enrolled and graduated from Notre Dame Academy in 1949 and then worked as a teller at the Mount Stewart branch of the First Bank of Canada, where she was trained and equipped with a pistol she kept in her draw in the unlikely chance of a robbery.
In 1950, Alicia followed most of her sisters and many others of that era by immigrating to US. She entered an enclave of siblings and other Atlantic Maritimers in the Fields Corner/Dorchester neighborhood of Boston and especially enjoyed the Canadian dances. She worked several factory jobs before becoming a bookkeeper at Atlantis Advertising and then her dream job at the Sears’ Corporate office.
In 1952, Alicia’s friend invited her to visit Whitefield and stay with her in-laws who had a big house on the town’s common. She befriended several members of the Woodburn family, visited occasionally, and years later met and fell in love with Robert Woodburn. They married in 1963, entered the funeral business, first moving to Freeport, Maine, and then Whitefield, N.H. They were married 30 years and had three children. Together they owned and operated the Woodburn Funeral Home for many years.
Alicia was a devout Catholic and was an active parishioner at St. Mathew’s Church. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, dancing and arguing about politics.
She was predeceased by her husband and her six sisters and brother. She is survived by her children Pamela (and Stephen) Comeau; Melissa (and Steven) Marcum and Jeff (and Patty Dwyer) Woodburn, all whom lovingly cared for her at home for the last several years. She was proud of her 7-grandchildren - Brittany, Tyler, Alicia, John, Molly, Dylan and Avery and two great grandchildren - Kayson and Kamala.
Visiting hours will be held Friday, Feb. 3, from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main Street, Lancaster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday morning, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m. at St. Matthews Church, Whitefield. Reverend Britto Adaikalam, pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in the spring in Pine Street Cemetery and will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency, 536 Cottage Street, Littleton, New Hampshire 03561
For more information or to send an online condolence, please go to www.baileyfh.net.
