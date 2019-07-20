Allan Campbell - Obituary

Allan Herman Campbell, age 90, passed away at home on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in Barnard, Vt. Jan. 30, 1929 to Marjorie D. and Raleigh E. Campbell. After high School Allan served his country as a Corporal in the U.S. Army from 1952-54 during the Korean Conflict. He attended the Industrial Technical School in Boston, Mass. in 1954 and earned his HVAC certification. Over the years Allan was employed by Sealtest Dairy, P&C, and ARC Mechanical, as well as working for himself.
Allan married Carol Ann Kennedy in Danville, Vt. on Dec. 1, 1962.
He was truly a smart jack-of-all-trades. Allan would do anything for friends and family.
Allan loved reading and read everything he could about history, especially the Civil War. He also was a railroad enthusiast and took his family to White River Junction Friday evenings to see the trains come in. Allan loved to hunt, fish, and camp at the family camp in Barnard, Vt., and tolerated the annual family trips to Maine to the ocean. Allan and Carol enjoyed square dancing with the Twin State Squares in White River Junction. Friends and family can attest to Allan’s love of his garden and was always very generous with the vegetables that he grew. He loved his animals from workhorses to his dogs. Allan’s greatest love was reserved for his children and grandchildren.
Allan is survived by his wife, Carol Campbell of West Lebanon, N.H.; his three children: Andy Campbell (and fiancé Lyn) of West Lebanon, Julie Murray (and husband Jim) of Littleton, Mass., and Susan Campbell of West Lebanon, N.H.; four grandchildren: Keegan Nadeau, Madeline Murray, Patrick Murray, and Hannah Murray; a brother Neal Campbell of Barnard, Vt., three sisters: Shirley Garafano of Woodstock, Vt., Joyce Edmunds of Barnard, Vt. and Beth Rushton (and husband Ronnie) of Springfield, Vt.; many nieces, nephews, and extended family; and good friends Phil and Norma Gomez.
Allan was preceded in death by his parents and two brother-in-laws, William Edmunds, Jr. and Thomas Garafano, both of Barnard, Vt.
Friends and family are invited to a calling hour beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. at Ricker Funeral Home in Lebanon, N.H. Allan will be buried at the West Lebanon Cemetery. A reception will follow at the West Lebanon Congregational Church.
Memorial donations in Allan’s name may be made to Bayada Hospice, PO Box 1590, Norwich, VT 05055-1590 or Lebanon Center – Genesis, 24 Old Etna Rd, Lebanon, NH 03766.
To leave a message of condolence for Allan’s family please visit the online guestbook at www.rickerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.