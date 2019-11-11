Allan James Birch Sr. - Obituary

Allan James Birch Sr., 60, of West Burke, Vt., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at the home he shared with his daughter and her family.
Allan was born in New Milford, Conn., on July 29, 1959, to Ralph and Dorothy (Scrum) Birch. He was self-employed as a carpenter. Allan was very proud of his Native American heritage, being a member of the Schagticoke Tribe of Kent, Conn. He enjoyed drinking coffee, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren. In his younger years, he loved working on cars. His love of the ocean and Elvis led to collecting lighthouses and Elvis paraphernalia. Most of all, he loved his family.
Survivors include his daughter: Melissa Birch and partner, Paul Crepeault, of West Burke; three sons: Allan “Buddy” Birch Jr. and wife, Rita, of Lyndonville, Vt., Robert Bergin of New York, and Michael Bergin of Connecticut; two sisters: Megan and Susan; three brothers: Steven, Roger, and Michael; 20 grandchildren: Lizzy, Cole, Julian, Jailyn, Jaxson, Timmy, Allie, Gabby, EllaMae, Kyja, Eliza, Xaryia, Skye, Mackayla, Login, Cayden, Amelia, Taryn, Dakota, and Remmy; one great-grandchild: Ivy; Melissa’s mother: Bonnie Birch and partner, Tim Root; a good family friend: Steven Cox; and many more who became family to him.
He was predeceased by his parents: Ralph and Dorothy Birch; and sister: Sherry.
There will be no services at this time.
Donations to assist the family with arrangements can be made online at www.saylesfh.com, mailed to Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer Street, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819, or brought directly to the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.saylesfh.com
