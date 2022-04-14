Allan L. Merrow Obituary

After a period of failing health, Allan L. Merrow, 92, of Groveton, N.H., passed away at his home Thursday morning, April 14, 2022, with his loving wife by his side.
Allan was born in Lancaster, N.H. on April 22, 1929, the son of Harry G. Merrow and Marion (Wark) Merrow. He graduated from Lancaster Academy, Class of 1948 and enter the Army after graduation, serving until 1952.
As a resident of Lancaster for many years he served the community and was a founding officer of the Lancaster Jaycees, a part-time police officer for the Lancaster Police Department, retired Captain of the Lancaster Fire Department, and director for Weeks Memorial Hospital.
After moving to Groveton he was a founding officer of the Groveton Trailblazers, town moderator for 23 years, bail commissioner, and justice of the peace. He retired as safety director for Groveton Paper Company/Diamond International and became a spare-time Coos County Sheriff serving as a court bailiff. He was a 55-year member of the American Legion Post #17.
Allan was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fly fishing, tying his own flies, hunting, and snow machining. He trained and loved the horses he and his wife enjoyed riding and driving for the past 30 years.
He is survived by his wife of almost 45 years, Nancy (Knights) Merrow; daughters Nicole (Bart) Merriam of Clarksville, Tenn., Dianne (Leslie) Laflamme of Littleton, N.H.; sons, Jeffrey (Mary) Merrow of Cincinnati, Ohio, Christopher (Judie) Merrow of San Clemente, California; grandchildren Colby (Kaitlyn) Kennedy, Port Charlotte, Fla., Chandler (Rob) Maczuga, Cameron Kennedy, and Carlin Kennedy, Chattanooga, Tenn., and Conleigh Kennedy-Merriam, Clarksville, Tenn.; great-grandchildren, Chloe, Arabella, Hayden, Harper, Liam and Cooper Allan. Many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by both parents; brothers Roy and John; sisters Mary Thibodeau and Betty Rideout.
Visiting hours will be held Saturday afternoon from noon to 2 p.m. at the Bailey Funeral Home in Lancaster. A funeral service will follow immediately after at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Reverend Timothy Brooks, pastor of St. Paul’s Church, Lancaster, will officiate. Burial with military honors will follow in Summer Street Cemetery, Lancaster.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital https://www.stjude.org/ or to a charity of one’s choice.
For more information or to send an online condolence, please go to www.baileyfh.net.
