Allen Edmund Stetson Obituary

Allen Edmund Stetson, age 60, St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed peacefully at the Maple Lane Nursing Home, Monday afternoon, April 3, 2023, following a several years battle with early onset dementia.
Allen was born in Charlestown, Mass. on Dec. 4, 1962, son to the late Carl and Roseanna Bernadette (Goyet) Stetson. He grew up in Lancaster, N.H., graduating from Groveton High School in the Class of 1981. He learned to work on cars with his father in his shop and later took a job as a mechanic with St. Johnsbury Subaru. After a while he moved into sales and remained at the dealership for 18 years.
Allen was an avid outdoorsman, he loved fishing and hunting with his cousin and best friend Jim Chamberlain. He also enjoyed walks with his dog Bo.
Allen is survived by his beloved wife, Donna, of nine years, his two sons: Aaron Stetson of El Paso, Texas, Shawn Stetson of California, three step-children: Kadyn Garcia (Shari) of Calais, Vt., Cindy Garcia of St. Johnsbury, and Christian Garcia (Cortney) of E. St. Johnsbury, his mother-in-law: Rita Davenport, his brother-in-law: Roland Bigelow (Denise) of Danville, two grandchildren: Danté Stetson and Kai Garcia.
A Graveside Service will be planned for the spring at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery where he will be laid to rest with his mom.
Memorial donations may be made to assist the family with funeral expenses directly to the funeral home at saylesfh.com.
