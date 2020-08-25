Allen Edward Glidden - Obituary

Allen Edward Glidden 75, of Barnstead, N.H., was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 19th, 2020, after several years of battling Parkinson’s disease and declining health. The world lost a beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
Allen was born in Portland, Maine on Oct. 26, 1944, to father Amasa (Andy) Glidden and mother Glenna Newell Glidden Couturier. He was raised in Whitefield, N.H. and spent many wonderful years there, before moving to Center Barnstead and residing there for over 30 years.
Allen is predeceased by his father, mother and loving step-dad Archie Couturier. He is survived by his loving wife Diane Brousseau Glidden of 39 years, their combined children Kenny and Jill Glidden, Jason Glidden, Amanda and Alan Williams, Monica and Leo Scales, Bill and Tammy Smith, Tami and Donald Delany. As well as Brothers David Glidden, Dana and Corrine Glidden, and Sisters Linda and Glenn Streeter, Glenna Ingerson, Donna and Alan Bonney, and step-mother Pauline Glidden, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Allen enjoyed his time racing cars at Riverside Speedway in Groveton, N.H. in the 1970s, and continued to love racing throughout his life. You could often find him with his family in the stands cheering. He spent most of his life as a truck driver but loved to tinker on his cars and truck and was very much a do-it-yourself man. Allen enjoyed going to church and spending time with friends and family as much as possible. He rescued many cats and dogs over the years and would have brought them all home with him if he could and could often times be found outside feeding the birds.
Allen will be missed greatly by everyone who knew him, and will forever be known for his great love of animals, big white beard, and his big smile.
There will be a Celebration of Life at the home of Francis Scales in Twin Mountain, N.H. on Sept. 26, 2020 at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.