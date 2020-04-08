Allen Fogarty-Rice
1/14/1945 - 3/15/2020
Allen passed away in Memphis, Tenn. on March 15, 2020. He was the only son of Raymond and Eveline Rice of Walden, Vermont.
Surviving family includes: Pearl Eveline Rice Smith, sister, of Pacifica, Calif.; Monica Jean Rice Manning, daughter, and family of Randolph, Vermont; Tina Stern, loving stepdaughter, and family of Munford, Tenn.; Mrs. Clifford Caudle, stepdaughter, and family of Millington, Tenn.
There will be no services, but a celebration of life for the immediate family will be held in Vermont by the babbling brook at the convenience of the family per Allen’s request.
Allen was a truck driver and traveled all over Canada and the United States.
“RIP Allen. Keep on trucking!”
