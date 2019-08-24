Allen Gombas - Obituary

Allen Gombas, of Lyman, N.H., passed away at home on Aug. 18, 2019. He will be remembered for his love for and knowledge of trees, his 1918 circular sawmill, and hiking. He was content in his own woods, tapping maple trees, and searching for mushrooms. He was even happier on Mt. Moosilauke.
His family and friends could count on his patience and dry humor to brighten the day. The town of Lyman will miss his understanding of planning board rules and his long stories that shortened each voting day. Many enjoyed the bundles of garlic and asparagus that were his growing specialties.
Hatchland Dairy will probably miss his frequent visits. And so will his friends.
The family will have a private memorial. The Ross Funeral Home has been entrusted with these services. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.