Allison Young Jurentkuff Obituary

Allison Young Jurentkuff, 49, passed away very suddenly on Nov. 5, 2021 at the University Vermont Medical Center.
Allison (Alley) was born May 5, 1972 to Irving E. Young and Carol Thompson Young.
She graduated from Lyndon Institute, class of 1990, where she was a four year football cheerleader and chorus member.
In 1992 she graduated from Hesser College with a degree in business.
Allison was currently employed at Kinney Drugs in Lyndonville as a Pharmacy Technician. She loved her job and was known by many in the community to always have a smile on her face and a genuine love and compassion for others.
Allison is the mother of Anna Jurentkuff and Athena Winters of Lyndonville, Vt. She has two step-children. Jared Jurentkuff, Arlington, Texas. Britannia Jurentkuff, Groveton, N.H. and one granddaughter Kalynn Brann who called her GG.
Allison was preceded in death by her father Irving E. Young and her oldest brother Stephen C. Young.
Surviving family members. Parents Ken and Carol Steven, St. Johnsbury Vt. Siblings Jeffrey Young, N. Haverhill, N.H., Sarah Young Clingman, Louisa, Va., Brian Stevens, Sutton, Vt. and Sheryl Stevens Page, Lugoff, S.C. Allison had many nieces and nephews who adored her.
Allison touched many people’s life in many different ways. whether it was giving them their prescription with a smile or giving her organs.
We will receive family and friends on May 7, 2022 at The Tempson Barn at Town Farm in Lyndonville, Vt. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
