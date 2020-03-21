Allyn Edmunds - Obituary

Allyn Phillips Edmunds
1932-2020
Allyn P. Edmunds, 88, passed away peacefully at his home in Lyndon Center, Vt. on March 16, 2020 with his loving family at his side.
Allyn was born March 11, 1932 in Sheffield, Vt., the son of Alvah and Avis (Phillips) Edmunds. He was raised and educated in Lyndon graduating from Lyndon Institute in 1950. On July 21, 1978 he married Paula Cameron.
After high school he worked on the family farm, construction of the Moore Dam, Lyndonville Hardware and Vermont Tap and Die retiring from there after 25 years. He served his country in the Army from 1954 to 1956 being stationed in Alaska for most of that time.
Allyn was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, a member of the Grange for over 50 years and a member of the Loyal Order of Moose.
Allyn loved his family and always put them first. He was very proud of his granddaughter, Dana, and could be found cheering for her at her horse show competitions from the time she was eight years old through her college career, traveling to New York, Ohio and Kentucky…never missing even one show. He enjoyed dancing, traveling, playing cards and board games, caring for his lawns and flower gardens, watching Jeopardy, and spending time at the family camp on Shadow Lake in Glover.
Family and friends will remember Allyn as a kind, thoughtful, caring man who was fond of animals and birds and truly enjoyed life.
Survivors include his loving and devoted wife, Paula; son, Jason (Mary Lawrence) Edmunds of Lyndonville; daughter, Jan (Stephen) Austin of Lyndonville; sister, Alice (Kenneth) Nichols of St. Johnsbury Center; brother, Ashley (Jennie) Edmunds of Lyndon Center; a granddaughter, Dana (Trevor) Reynolds of Lyndonville; two special great-grandsons, David and Dalton White; brother-in-law, Rick (Jane) Cameron; sisters-in-law, Suzy (Randy) North, Judy (Mike) Duford, Brenda (Louis) Lacroix, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Allyn was predeceased by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Audrey (Robert) Rexford and infant brothers, Arthur and Austin.
A family graveside service will be held in his honor at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
