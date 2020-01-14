Althea Eva Goyet Patoine, age 90, of Lyndonville, Vt., died at the Springfield Hospital, Monday, January 13, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at St. John’s Catholic Church in St. Johnsbury. Burial will take place at a later date at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Friends may call on the family from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, January 16, at the Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer Street in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
A full obituary will follow in tomorrow’s edition.
