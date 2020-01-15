Althea Patoine - Obituary

Althea Eva Goyet Patoine, age 90, of Lyndonville, Vt., died at the Springfield Hospital, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.
Althea was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt. on July 8, 1929, to Clyde and Lillian (Cole) Carter. She was raised and educated locally. She worked locally and ended her working life as a Day Care Provider at Lyndon Day Care, although she considered herself a Homemaker. On Sept. 4, 1948, Althea married Romeo Ernest Goyet sharing nearly 50 years with him until his death in 1994. Althea was blessed to find another companion in Henry Patoine, but sadly, he died only a few months into their marriage. Recently, Althea had gone to stay with her daughter in Springfield, Vt.
Althea enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She liked playing Bingo and watching Let’s Make a Deal and Family Feud. She belonged to the Senior Center in Springfield and enjoyed listening to the center’s choral group. Althea liked animals, especially cats and dogs. She loved spending time with family; family was everything to her.
Survivors include Althea’s four children: Linda Wheeler (Roger), James Goyet (Deborah), Janis Henderson (Alec), and Paul Goyet (Debbie); two brothers: Robert and Sterling Bryant; eight grandchildren: Rose Wheeler, James and Joshua Goyet, Heather Myers, James and Jeremy Henderson, and Michelle and Amanda Henderson; 14 great-grandchildren: Hannah Laird, Caitlyn and Madelyn Goyet, Troy Myers, Caleb and Eva Goyet, Camden Henderson, Jackson Lafont, Chloe, Jayce, and Blake Henderson, Reagan Norway, and Wyatt and Layne Henderson; and several nieces and nephews with their families.
Althea was predeceased by her husband: Romeo E. Goyet; her second husband: Henry Patoine; three sisters: Ethel Merchant, Gloria Bryant, and Connie Powers; and a brother: Clifton Carter.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at St. John’s Catholic Church in St. Johnsbury. Burial will take place at a later date at Mt. Calvary Cemetery
Friends may call on the family from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 16 at the Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer St. in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
