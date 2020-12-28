Alton K. Britch - Obituary

Alton Kenneth Britch, 77, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., and formerly of Wheelock, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020, at his home surrounded by his beloved family.
Alton was born in Barton, Vt., on January 31, 1943, to Stewart and Rita (Paul) Britch. He was raised in Barton and then while he was still young his family moved to Concord, N.H., Alton from Concord High School, Class of 1961. On March 29, 1969, he married Shirley Helen Bellen. He worked as a machine operator in South Ryegate and then in St. Johnsbury at Lydall and then Weidmann EHV where after 17 years there, retired at the age of 62. He made his family’s home on Stannard Mountain in Wheelock, Vt., until three years ago when Alton and Shirley moved to Union Street in St. Johnsbury.
In his younger years, he liked to hunt, but always enjoyed fishing, gardening, and also liked to watch boxing. Alton was family-oriented and enjoyed bringing the grandchildren to amusement parks. He was dearly loved and will be sorely missed.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years: Shirley Britch of St. Johnsbury; his mother: Rita French of Contoocook, N.H.; 8 children: David Britch (Heather) of Somersworth, N.H., Alton Britch Jr. of St. Johnsbury, Tammy Mason (Michael Ouimet) of Lyndonville, Vt., Heidi Feustel of St. Johnsbury, Melissa Jackman of Lyndonville, Jillian Britch (Mosabbar Hossain) of Washington, DC, Joshua Britch of St. Johnsbury, and Melanie Nichols of Corinth, Maine; 2 sisters: Carolyn Yeazitzis (Anthony) and Louise Carr (Byron) all of Contoocook, N.H.; 11 grandchildren including: Meadow, Anthony, Brett, Joel, Michael, Travis, Benjamin, Neo, and Vivian; and 7 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a grandson: Robert.
A Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist Church in St. Johnsbury, Vt., will be held in the spring.
Memorial donations can be made in Alton’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Condolences may be shared with the family at saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.