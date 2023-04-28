Alvin G. Derrington Obituary

Alvin G. Derrington, 82 of Littleton, N.H. passed away Monday, April 10, 2023. Alvin was born in August of 1940 and was a long-time resident of Acworth and the Littleton area throughout his life. He was the youngest of three to Albert and Agnes (Westney) Derrington and is survived by his sisters Alva (Derrington) Grant and Alice (Derrington) Young, both of Acworth, N.H.
Mr. Derrington worked at various jobs and was once employed at the Mittersill Ski Area in his younger days and a highlight was watching Lucille Ball ski! Alvin then dedicated a career working 30 years for the NH DOT until his retirement in 2001.
Alvin raised and trained beagles for hunting and he loved spending his days fishing out on his boat. He enjoyed hunting deer, quail and rabbits. He was an avid race car fan and spent many weekends there.
Alvin is survived by his girlfriend Ivy Pelletier of Littleton, his children Eleanor (Derrington) and Kevin Birard of Jefferson; Melody Gallant; Alan and Jeanne (Emmons) Derrington of Bethlehem and Crystal Pelletier of Littleton. His grandchildren Brandon Birard of Lancaster; Trevor Birard of Jefferson; Homer Bailey of Woodstock; Todd Derrington and Trista Leighton of Littleton; Courtney (Derrington) and Vance Edwards of Littleton; Arthur Gonyer of Littleton and five great grandchildren and his constant, faithful pomeranian Bear-Bear.
