Amber K. Huntley Obituary

Amber K. Huntley, 70, of St. Johnsbury, Vt. passed away at her home on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, with her husband at her side.
Amber was born on Aug. 15, 1951, in Randolph, Vt. to Stanley, Sr and Katherine (Densmore) Dumont. She worked in retail and was in the process of obtaining a degree in Business through the Community College of Vermont. Amber served as a U.S. Army WAC from 1970 to 1972. On Valentine’s Day in 2009, she married Everett P. Huntley, Jr. Her interests included walking, crocheting, flower gardening, fishing, visiting museums, feeding birds.
Amber is survived by her husband of nearly 13 years: Everett Huntley, Jr. of St. Johnsbury; a daughter: Venus E. Russell of Barre, Vt.; two sons: Jonathan R. Russell of St. Johnsbury, and William D. Russell of Barre; two sisters: Sandra Adams of Barre, and Edith Warner and husband, Ron Sr, of West Braintree, Vt.; a sister-in-law: Shirley Dumont; 10 grandchildren: Shawna, Val, Quintin, Chelsea, Andrew, Rebekah, Gabriel, Isaiah, Daniel, and Samara; 3 great-grandchildren; and 5 nieces and nephews: Arron, Wendy, Todd, Ron Jr., and Tricia.
She was predeceased by her parents: Stanley Dumont, Sr., and Katherine Dumont; her brother: Stanley Dumont, Jr; and a brother-in-law: Earl Adams.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, 3-5 p.m. at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer Street in St. Johnsbury. A burial service will be Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, 1 p.m. at the Vermont Veterans Cemetery Chapel.
Donations can be made to assist the family with funeral costs or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Memories and condolences may be shared online with the family at saylesfh.com.
