Amy Mae Charron Obituary

Amy Mae Charron, 47, of Lyndonville, Vt., passed away unexpectedly at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
Amy was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt. to Evelyn and Paul Charron on Sept. 21, 1975. She spent her life in Lyndonville, graduating from Lyndon Institute in 1993. After 20 years working at Littleton Coin, Amy spent five years as the food services operations supervisor at NVRH, and most recently was working as the front desk attendant at Rural Edge in Lyndonville.
Amy had a wide variety of interests, including coins, cooking shows like Guy Fieri, archaeology movies, getting her nails done, writing poetry and import cars, especially those on Top Gear. She also enjoyed family time at her parent’s camp on Shadow Lake in Concord. Amy and her partner, Sam, enjoyed their weekend getaways to Lincoln, N.H.
Most important to Amy was her family and home life. Her kids meant everything to her. She is remembered as someone who would go out of her way to help anyone and everyone and she always had an uplifting smile as she greeted you.
In addition to her parents, Amy is survived by her partner of 10 years, Sam Giroux; her children, Greg and Jillian Pickens; Sam’s children, Dustin Giroux and partner, Samantha, and Dylan Giroux; Sam’s grandchildren, Georgina and Jayce Giroux; her sister, Kellee Johns and husband, Jason; nephews, Spencer and Carter; Sarah dog; her extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Visiting hours will be Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. at Guibord-Pearsons Funeral Home, 15 Main St., Lyndonville, Vt.
There will be a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church on Hill St. in Lyndonville, with burial to follow at St. Elizabeth Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital by donating online or printing the mail-in form at www.stjude.org/give
