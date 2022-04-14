André Claude Bellavance Obituary

André Claude Bellavance, 66, passed away at his home in Ryegate, Vt. on March 8, 2022 after a months-long battle with cancer.
André was born in Hardwick, Vt., the son of Madeleine Menard and the late Leon Bellavance and grew up in Walden. He attended the Walden one-room schools, Hardwick Academy, and Hazen Union High School. André was a member of the 8th grade class that initiated our special teacher, Mr. John Buscemi, formerly of the Bronx, NYC, to life in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont.
André worked for dairy farmers, Willis Strong, Laurence “Moose” Richard, Philippe Demers, and Marc Delaricheliere before he began his career with Green Mountain Power from which he retired in 2020 after 42 years.
André served on the school board for Blue Mountain Union School for a number of years.
André was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.
André is survived by his wife, Amira Anico Bellavance of Ryegate.
André is also survived by his daughter, Renee and husband John Magill, his grandchildren Noah, Bella and Max, all of Crystal River, Florida. He is survived by his mother, Madeleine Beauregard of Hardwick, his siblings: Annette Bellavance (Nathan) Foster of Walden, Denise Bellavance (Ron) Cato of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, Daniel (Joanne) Bellavance of South Barre, Philip Bellavance (Wanda Gauthier) of Walden and Elaine Bellavance of Walden; nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles and many cousins.
André is survived by Amira’s daughter, Lorena, as well as her parents, all of the Dominican Republic.
André is also survived by the mother of his child, Sharon Petrie Mudge of Beverly Hills, Florida.
A funeral service was held on March 12, 2022 at the Ricker Funeral Home in Woodsville, N.H. Interment will be at the Blue Mountain Cemetery in Ryegate Corner on Wednesday May 11, 2022 at 1 p.m.
