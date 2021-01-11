Andre F. Gagner - Obituary

Andre F. Gagner, 78, of Terryville, Conn. passed away on Dec. 16, 2020. He was the beloved husband for 23 years to Tina A. Gagner. Born and raised in St. Johnsbury, Vt., he was the son of the late Norman and Elosia (Henderson) Gagner. Andre relocated to Connecticut in 1960, after graduation from St. Johnsbury Trade School, as Salutatorian.
He was employed by Mal Tool and later took a machinist position at Turbo Care (now named Siemens), until he retired in 2007. Andre was instrumental in forming the Turbo Care golf league in 1987, as well as being a member and he continued to play golf into his retirement years. Andre was an active member of the Berlin Congregational Church and volunteered for many committees and church events. He served as a Deacon from 2007-2017. In 2018 he became a member of Terryville Congregational Church, also serving as a Deacon.
A loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he was predeceased by his son Peter James Gagner. His other children: Michael D. Gagner and wife Dolores, daughter Missi Lee Maguire and son Craig L. Gagner and wife Kate. Grandchildren: Antony, Bryden and Tessa Lee DiGennaro, Christopher Gagner and wife Courtney and Matthew Gagner and wife Mary. Great-grandchildren: Grayson, Bennett and Noah Gagner. Andre will be dearly missed by his stepson Michael M. D’Avirro, wife Renee and their son Joseph M. D’Avirro and step daughter Kimberly K. D’Avirro and her longtime partner Frederic Carter.
Andre Gagner’s memorial service is planned to be held in the spring of 2021 in Terryville Congregational Church, 233 Main St., Terryville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Terryville Congregational Church. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements. www.scottbuneralhomeinc.com.
