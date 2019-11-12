Andre Nelson Jacques - Obituary

Andre Nelson Jacques, 23, of Cabot, Vt., passed away suddenly on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Andre was born on Feb. 1,1996 in Bristol, Conn. to Denis Andre Jacques and Rosa (Mendez) Jacques. Andre and his parents moved to Vermont when he was young where he attended The Cabot Schools and graduated with the Class of 2014. There he met many friends and developed relationships that will last forever. Andre was an employee of Cabot Creamery for the past five years. He was a respectful, kind, warmhearted and loving soul. He loved spending time with family and friends. He believed in and loved his Lord Jesus Christ. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, traveling, laughing around bonfires with company, snowmobiling, helping his mother stack firewood, helping his neighbors, four wheeling and mudding in his truck, not to mention an avid lover of golf! Along with an immense love for his niece Penny, Andre had a deep love for life and lived his life with an honest and open heart. His favorite time of year were Holidays when all his family were gathered together.
Andre is survived by his mother, Rosa Jacques and her fiance, Michael Laramee, brother Justin Brian Coggins, fiance Sarah Kelting and niece, Penelope Wren (Peep), Enfield, Conn., maternal grandfather, Nelson Mendez, Sr and wife Marta, Meriden, Conn., paternal grandfather, Andre Jacques (Shawinigan, Canada), maternal aunts: Karen Mendez (Southington, Conn.), Susan Hubeny (Bristol, Conn.) and maternal uncle, Nelson Mendez, Jr. and wife Dawn, Bristol, Conn. Paternal aunt, Lisa Perron Lepore and paternal uncle, Mark Perron.
Andre was predeceased by maternal grandmother, Phyllis Dupuis (Meriden, Conn.) and paternal grandmother, Claudette Perron (Waterbury, Conn.). He leaves behind many loving family and friends.
Calling hours will be held at des Groseilliers Funeral Home on Friday, Nov. 15 from 5-6 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 6 p.m. officiated by Pastor Lynne Beaudry Atwood. Celebration of Andre’s Life will continue at the Touch of Grace Church on Rt. 16, East Hardwick with food, fellowship, and moments of reflection beginning around 7:15 p.m. Condolences may be conveyed at dgfunerals.com.
