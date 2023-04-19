Andrew J. “Andy” Letourneau Obituary

Andrew J. “Andy” Letourneau, 96, of Hooksett N.H., passed away peacefully on April 5, 2023. Born October 23, 1926, in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, the third child of Alfred and Florida (Boutett) Letourneau. He is the loving husband of the late Lorraine (Gosselin) Letourneau.
Sandy attended parochial school and St. Johnsbury trade school. In 1944, he enlisted in the US Army 17th infantry division, and served in World War II, Okinawa, and Korea.
Andy was the co-owner of the corner market in St. Johnsbury, leaving to work for Chiquita banana in Manchester, N.H., and later for Wise snacks in Bedford, N.H., where he eventually retired as sales manager in 1991.
Andy was an active member of the Bedford lions club, becoming lion of the year, 1974, 1975 and again in 1991, 1992. Before his time with the Lions club, Andy was an Elks member of BPOE, St. Johnsbury, a member of Knights of Columbus, Sheridan Council #621, and also served as treasurer of the Granite Hill Board of Directors in Hooksett for 12 years
Andy is survived by his daughter, Lisa, Towne of Hooksett , grandson, Robert Albee, and his wife, Kimberly of Winchester, MA. Also a sister, Lorraine Marcotte of St. Johnsbury VT. And several nieces and nephews.
Andy is predeceased by his loving wife, Lorraine, with whom he shared over 50 years of marriage, his brother, Thomas Letourneau, and wife, Gracie, and his sisters, Stella, Allen and Ramona Noyes.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Andy’s memory to precious blood monastery, 700 Bridge St., Manchester, N.H. 03104
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.