Andrew Putnam Obituary

Andrew Putnam, 39, Landaff, N.H., passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Andrew was born to Edward John and Cynthia (Ash) Putnam on Jan. 18, 1983. Andrew was a wild one with a great sense of humor who was an honest, hardworking man who loved wholeheartedly.
He graduated from Lisbon High School in 2001. Following graduation, he briefly lived and worked in Pennsylvania, then went to work on abandoned pipelines and climbed windmills doing maintenance in the western states. He then returned to Bath, N.H. where he settled down and started working at New England Mill Wrights and then the Ryegate Power Plant, then went and worked for some time for Britton Lumber. Finally, he found a job that he loved, which was truck driving for B + B Towing & Recovery.
Andrew loved his dogs Bo and Carbee that he shared with his significant other, Carmen Graham.
Andrew and Carmen lived on a homestead in Landaff, N.H. where he enjoyed spending time working the land and puttering around with his excavator, building outbuildings for his many toys, animals, and fishing in his pond. He recently began self-taught lessons on fly fishing on his own pond so he would be able to go to Pittsburg, N.H. and fly fish on the trophy stretch. Andrew loved winter and snowmachining. He loved going to Pittsburg with his family at their camp and spending weekends riding the trails. Andrew always had a need for speed and enjoyed ripping down the road on his motorcycle or traveling the roads in his many other vehicles with his side kick Bo at his side, they were known for just dropping by for a visit.
He loved his daughter, Emma, with his whole heart and was shattered without her in his life.
Honoring his generous wish, the gift of life was shared with many people in need, Andrew was able to donate and give the gift of life by giving the following.
The gift of Aorto-iliac Artery (Cardiovascular Tissue); The gift of Whole heart for valves (Cardiovascular Tissue); The gift of Blood vessels of the lower extremities; The gift of Bone and associated tissue of the upper and lower extremities; The gift of Corneas; The gift of Nerves; and the gift of Skin.
He is predeceased by his grandparents, Jasper and Jean Putnam of Piermont, N.H.
He is survived by his parents, John and Cynthia Putnam of Bath, N.H.; his daughter, Emma Putnam of Monroe, N.H.; a brother, Michael and wife Melissa Putnam of Haverhill, N.H.; grandparents, William and Dianna Ash of Bath, N.H.; a niece, Jasmine Putnam of Haverhill, N.H.; Nephews, Jacob and Nicholas Putnam of Haverhill, N.H.; uncles Clinton Ash and significant other Lisa of Bath, N.H., Maurice Ash of Pennsylvania, Dana Ash of Littleton, N.H., Jim Putnam and wife Ellen of Piermont, N.H., Barb and Randy Dunbar of Piermont, N.H., Bill and Cindy Putnam of Piermont, N.H.; His significant other, Carmen Graham, of Bath, N.H.; and many loving cousins and friends.
There will be calling hours on Thursday, Jan. 5 at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch St., Woodsville, N.H. 03785, from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be a celebration of life held this spring.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in his name to the following. Second Chance Animal Rescue, 1517 Meadow St., Littleton, NH 03561 or Pittsburg Ridge Runners Snowmobile Club; the groomer fund, 17 Dickson Lane, Pittsburg, NH 03592
For more information, or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is assisting the family with arrangements.
