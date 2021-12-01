Andrew R. Fraser Obituary

Andrew R. Fraser, 65, Woodsville, N.H., passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. He was born on June 10, 1956, in Shreveport, La. to Robert M. Fraser Sr. and Alberta (Frizzell) Fraser. The family settled in NH in 1960.
Andrew graduated from Woodsville High School with the class of 1975 where he was a three-sport athlete, earning the name “Animal.” He enlisted in the US Navy on Oct. 2, 1975. He was discharged honorably on Oct. 10, 1978. On return to Woodsville, Andrew found work at Butson’s and later at the Upper Valley Press. He played softball for the Colatina Exit where he resurrected the nickname “Animal.” Andrew enjoyed family camping at White Lake, hanging out with his kids at Halls Lake, watching the NY Giants and the Baltimore Orioles, and most of all spending time with family.
Andrew is survived by his wife of 29 years, Janet (Scott) Fraser, two sons Andrew P. Fraser and Jamie Fraser of Woodsville, three daughters, Jessica Fraser and her partner Christopher Michal of Woodsville, Angela Fraser and her partner Dillon Kenny of Long Island, N.Y., and Rosemary Fraser of San Diego, Calif., two grandchildren, Isabella and Emory, one brother, Robert M. Fraser Jr. of Woodsville, three sisters, Anna M. Fraser of Williamstown, Vt., Bernadette A. Fraser of Woodsville, and Margaret Fraser of Woodsville. He is predeceased by his parents.
Friends and Family are invited to gather at The American Legion, 4 Ammonoosuc St. Woodsville, on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, from 2-4 p.m. to share stories and memories. Those who wish may make donations in lieu of flowers to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or www.diabetes.org/donate.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
