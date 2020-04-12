Angela Marie (Mazzeo) Bailey - Obituary

Angela Marie (Mazzeo) Bailey, 90 of Sutton, Mass., passed away on Good Friday, April 10, 2020 at University of Massachusetts Medical Center, Worcester, Mass.
Angela’s husband of 63 years, Harry A. Bailey, passed away in 2013. She leaves three sons, Brian of Upton, Mark and his companion Mary Kate of Sutton, Bradford and his wife Julianne of Monroe, New Hampshire and a daughter, Lisa Andrews and her husband Robert of Sutton: eight grandchildren Caroline, Jonathan and Matthew Bailey, Derek Bailey and his wife Tara, Laura Candelaria and her husband Eric, Samantha Strom and her husband Mark, Christine and her husband Timothy, and Jessica Andrews: five great grandchildren, Porsha, Summer, Lucas and Nathan Bailey, Ava and Ella Candelaria and Mason and Rory Strom. Angela also leaves a sister Barbara Buduo and her husband Daniel of Worcester, a brother Dr. Frank A. Mazzeo, Jr. and his wife Joan of West Palm Beach, Florida and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Frank A. and Ida E. (Paletta) Mazzeo.
Angela was born and raised in Millbury. A 1947 graduate of Millbury High School, she loved her Italian heritage and the music that filled her childhood home with family musicians. Mrs. Bailey was an accomplished pianist and served as organist with her mother at Saint Brigid Church, Millbury. Caring, gracious and kind, Angela was devoted to family and was the heart of her home. Finding contentment and joy in the presence of family and friends, Angela and Harry treasured the numerous gatherings hosted at their Sutton residence on Boston Road.
Mrs. Bailey began her career as a hairdresser in her shop, the former Angela’s Beauty Salon, Millbury. Moving to Sutton with her family in 1953, she and her husband owned and operated Sutton Realty and began developing ‘neighborhoods’ in Sutton through the early 1970Vsa: s. Mrs. Bailey also worked with the former Fitzpatrick Realty Team, Millbury. Angela loved being with children and found great joy as librarian/clerk at Sutton Elementary School and later as a long term substitute in Sutton’s Middle and High School levels.
As founding members of Saint Mark’s Church, Sutton, Mrs. Bailey and her husband were requested by Former Bishop Bernard J. Flanagan D.D. of Worcester to seek a suitable location for a mission parish of Saint Brigid Church, Millbury. They selected and assisted in the acquisition of Singletary Farmhouse and the adjacent field on Boston Road for the new parish. Mrs. Bailey proudly served as President of the former Saint Mark’s Women’s Club, was a member on many parish committees, and a major influence in the initial parish rectory renovation. Angela and her husband assisted the 1962 Sutton Town Common Restoration Committee with their donation of the ‘Sutton Stone’ that currently stands on the northwest corner of the common.
Mrs. Bailey also found enjoyment and relaxation in painting, the theatre, traveling to her ancestral home in Italy, and locations throughout the United States including family visits in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Angela’s family would like to thank staff members at Care One, Millbury who shared kindness and compassion during her stay.
Due to the current health situation, services will be private with burial in Saint Brigid Cemetery, Millbury. A memorial mass will be announced at a later date to celebrate Angela’s life. Anyone wishing to make a contribution in her memory may do so to Saint Mark’s Music Ministry Fund, 356 Boston Road, Sutton, MA 01590.
