Anita Cate - Obituary

Anita Cate, 86, formerly of Lake Tarleton Road, Warren, N.H., and more recently from Lyndonville, Vt., died on Monday, August 2, 2021, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Anita was born in Littleton, N.H., on July 24, 1935, to Harold and Myrtle (Bean) Butson. She was a graduate of Lisbon Regional High School, Class of 1953.
Following graduation, she worked for the Lisbon Police Department and at New England Wire. Later, she drove the Warren school bus route for Clough Transportation and was a substitute teacher. Anita served as the office assistant for the Haverhill (NH) Police Department.
Along with her husband, Lloyd, they owned and operated the Cate Farm in Warren, raising Milking Shorthorn Cattle. She showed dairy cattle all over Northern New England and the country. She was active in the Mt. Hope Grange, holding several offices, participated in 4-H and PDCA and assisted for many years with the North Haverhill Fair. Anita also was a member of the Pythian Sisters in Warren as well as the Warren and Landaff United Methodist Churches.
She was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, Lloyd Dennis Cate on Dec. 23, 2005; her parents, Harold and Myrtle Butson; and her brother, Richard Butson.
She is survived by four sons: Timothy B. Cate and wife Lori of Haverhill, N.H., Christopher S. Cate and wife Karen of Lyman, N.H., Nicholas L. Cate and wife Teressa of Woodstock, N.H., and Peter J. Cate and partner MacKenzie Nichols of Lyndonville; two daughters: Holly J. Cate of Hood River, Ore., and Sarah J. Stark and husband Wayne of Warren; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; four sisters: Elaine Clough of Lisbon, N.H., Mabel Howard and husband Ronnie of Landaff, N.H., Susan Webster of Landaff, and Nancy Butson of Landaff; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
There will be a graveside service on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Landaff Center Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to either New Digs for Dogs, 538 French Pond Road, North Haverhill, NH 03774 or to the North Haverhill Fair Association, PO Box 207, North Haverhill, NH 03774.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.