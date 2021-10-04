Anita Claire Bedor Obituary

Anita Claire Bedor, 78, of Harrison Avenue in St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.
Anita was born on Jan. 19, 1943, in Hartford, Conn., the oldest of twelve children, to Gerald and Marie-Claire (Dauphin) Wood. She attended Mt. St. Joseph School and St. Johnsbury Academy, graduating with the Class of 1962.
On August 10, 1963, Anita married Richard William Bedor Jr. Dick and Anita’s family lived in Connecticut and relocated to St. Johnsbury, Vt., where they raised their four children. Anita was a loving stay-at-home mom who also took on the role of bookkeeper for their Wise Potato Chip business. Once empty nested, Anita worked as a Sales Associate at Green Mountain Fruit and later at The Convenient One where many locals enjoyed visiting with her. Anita volunteered as a Girl Scout Leader with her daughters and also volunteered for various duties at St. John the Evangelist Church, including the Christmas Bazaars.
For fifteen summers, Dick and Anita participated as Fresh Air Fund Hosts. They were lucky enough to host the same brother and sister, Carmen and Chris Manon from Bronx, N.Y. Carmen and Chris instantly became family, staying for a month at a time most summers.
Anita was the number one fan of her children, husband and grandchildren, following them to athletic events, theater productions, music and dance performances. At Halloween she loved dressing up with her children and grandchildren as well as for her neighborhood. Anita was a woman ahead of her time in regards to her thriftiness, recycling, and special reminder “notes.” She was the coupon queen and loved attending local yard sales for bargains. She enjoyed baking, especially apple pies, buckeyes and party mix for the holidays and sharing those with neighbors, friends and relatives. Among other things, she enjoyed gardening, bingo, scratch tickets and word search puzzles.
Survivors include her loving husband of 58 years: Richard Bedor Jr of St. Johnsbury; three daughters: Tracie Robillard of St. Johnsbury, Lisa Manter and husband Brian of Bethlehem, N.H., and Kelly Jesseman and husband Rick, of Lisbon, N.H.; a son: Jeff Bedor and wife Amy of Lisbon, N.H.; six sisters: Linda Tenney of Manchester, N.H., Sue Lowrey (Shorty), of St. Johnsbury, Maggie Austin (Jay), of North Danville, Vt., Kathy Farnsworth (Gordy), of St. Johnsbury, Sylvia Cote (Rick), of St. Johnsbury, Patty Wheeler (Brian), of St. Johnsbury; a brother: Michael Wood of St. Johnsbury; and a cousin who was more of a sister: Doris Mollica (Onie), of Newington, Conn.; ten grandchildren: Gabrielle Robillard, Lucas Robillard, Zach Ummer, Alley Fournier (Josh), Matt Manter, Brandon Manter, Jared Jesseman, Aiden Jesseman, Max Bedor, Chloe Bedor; and one great-grandchild: Ledger Fournier as well as many nieces and nephews.
Anita was predeceased by her parents: Gerald and Marie-Claire Wood; her in-laws: Richard Sr. and Jeanne Bedor; brothers: Raymond Wood, Gerry Wood, Dennis Wood, and John Paul Wood; son-in-law: Eric Robillard; sister-in-law: Donna Bedor; and brother-in-law: Mitch Tenney.
Although Anita was suffering from dementia, she was fortunate to be under the loving care of her husband and four devoted children and their spouses. A special thank you to her nurses/caretakers Deb Morse and Jackie Whitehead. Your support has been instrumental in caring for our mother.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at St. John the Evangelist Church on Winter Street in St. Johnsbury. A burial will immediately follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, St. John Street in St. Johnsbury, VT.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Alzheimer’s Association - Vt. Chapter, 75 Talcott Road, Suite 40, Williston, VT 05495.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at saylesfh.com
