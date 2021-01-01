Ann C. Ovitt - Obituary

St. Johnsbury, VT (05819)

Today

Cloudy with scattered snow showers and flurries becoming a steady accumulating snow later. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with scattered snow showers and flurries becoming a steady accumulating snow later. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.