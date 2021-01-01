Ann C. Ovitt - Obituary

Ann C. Ovitt, age 86, of Danville, Vermont, passed away on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. Ann was proceeded in death by her parents Mary Elizabeth and Clyde Bailey Ovitt; her sisters Margaret Ovitt, Charlotte Simpson and Madeline Storey; her brothers Fredrick Ovitt, Richard Ovitt, and Wesley Ovitt.
This amazing lady is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and many great-great-nieces and nephews.
Ann was born on the Ovitt farm and lived her 86 years there. She spent many years serving her State as a records clerk. She traveled to every town and village (and she made it to everyone) helping them sort their records, deciding which records were to be archived and which were to be destroyed. Prior to working for the State, Ann spent some time at St. Johnsbury Trucking and Woolworths.
Ann was an avid naturalist very involved in maintaining the natural wildlife, birds and forest of her state. She was a lifetime member of the National Audubon Society, the Vermont covered bridges and the NRA. She loved hunting, fishing, hiking and outdoor photography. She not only was a talented photographer, she was a skilled leather craftsman.
Ann was loved and admired by her many friends, neighbors and family. She will be greatly missed.
Ann will be returned to Vermont, her home. Services and memorial will be held at a date to be announced.
