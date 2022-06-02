Ann Catherine Theresa (Baines) Breault, 82, of Chiefland, Fla., passed away on May 23, 2022. Born at Littleton Hospital on June 19, 1939 to John and Madeline (Corey) Baines, she resided in Franconia and Lisbon, N.H. during her younger years. She then lived in Littleton, N.H. and spent most of her adult life in Groveton and Jefferson, N.H. Later in life she split her time between New Hampshire and Florida.
Ann graduated from Plymouth Teachers College (now Plymouth State University). She was a middle school teacher in Derry, N.H. and then moved into hospitality. She waitressed for many years at Grandma’s Kitchen in Whitefield, N.H. A truly independent spirit, she loved travel and camping. Ann was an innately social person. She loved her family dearly, delighting in family gatherings. She was a true romantic with a strong belief in life and people.
Ann is survived by her brother Earl Baines of Littleton, N.H.; her sister Jean Baines Dodge of Allenstown, N.H.; nephew Richard Smith and wife Sarah Bunkley of Plymouth, N.H.; nephew Paul Smith of Littleton, N.H.; niece Kelly (Dodge) O’Brien and her daughter Katelyn Clare of Pembroke, N.H.; great-nephew Jessy Smith and wife Erin and their daughter Juniper Rose; and great-niece Madeline (Smith) Pond and husband Andrew.
She was predeceased by her parents; sister and brother-in-law Louise and Richard Smith Sr.; brother-in-law Clarence Dodge; niece Lisa (Hammond) Smith; and Iris Louise and Odin Paul, children of Madeline and Andrew. Ann was also recently predeceased by her loving companion Alan Hodgkins of Lancaster, N.H. and Chiefland, Fla.
