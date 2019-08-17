Ann E. Somers - Obituary

Ann E. Somers, 85, of Barre Town, Vt., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 with her family at her bedside.
Born on Dec. 9, 1933 in Lyndonville, she was the youngest daughter of Robert T. and Vera M. (Edmunds) Watkins. Ann attended local elementary schools and graduated from Lyndon Institute.
On July 25, 1953 she married Melvin C. Somers in Lyndonville. Following their marriage, they first made their home in Danville, then Chelsea and Northfield before retiring in Peacham and eventually settling in Barre Town. Melvin passed away in 2008.
Ann was a homemaker raising her three children and when she wasn’t busy with her family and home, she volunteered her time as a Girl Scout Leader, Secretary of the St. Andrew Society, Director of the Senior Center in Chelsea, member of the Quilting Guild, President of the Norwich University Women’s Club, member of the Chelsea Congregational Service Guild, as well as an active member of both the Chelsea and Peacham Historical Societies. She was also a member of the Peacham Congregational Church.
In her spare time, Ann created many beautiful gifts for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren which included paintings, lampshades, quilts, hand-knit sweaters and many other creative pieces of art.
Survivors include her children, Roxanna Spence and her husband, Bill of Barre Town; Steve Somers and his wife, Dianne Gile of Williston; and Sharon Somers and Mark Treon of Woodbury; her grandchildren Jenn Thomas and her husband, Ryan; Kaite Martell and her husband, Tim; Megan Mogerley and her husband, Kevin; Ryan Somers; Sarah Graves and her husband, Dave Torres; Lindsay Sullivan and her husband, Trevor and several step-grandchildren; and great-grandchildren Ava, Owen, Matilda and Oli.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Melvin C. Somers and her sisters Marion and Barbara.
The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Congregational Church, 56 Church St., Peacham. Following the service, inurnment will take place in the Peacham Village Cemetery. Family and friends may call on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Camp Ta-Kum-Ta, PO Box 459, South Hero, VT 05486 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, Vermont Chapter, 300 Cornerstone Drive, Suite 130, Williston, VT 05495.
