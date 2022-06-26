Ann Elizabeth Martin Obituary

Ann Elizabeth Martin, age 84, of Harrison Ave, St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed peacefully at the Canterbury Inn, on June 22, 2022, following a brief decline.
Ann was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on May 24, 1938, daughter to the late Lester George Cleary Sr. and Agnes Marie (Leblanc) Cleary. She was raised and educated in St. Johnsbury, married Donald E. Martin and shared almost 50 years at the time of his passing on June 10, 2007. She was a military wife and travelled extensively with Marty, seeing all but two states in the country. Following Marty’s retirement from the Air Force in 1970, St. Johnsbury was home again. They enjoyed canoeing, camping, biking and hiking. Prior to his passing they were able to take a 6-week trip to Alaska that she cherished for years. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, worked as a nurses’ aide, drove school bus and was a longtime babysitter and later caregiver. She enjoyed doing puzzles, baked & decorated cakes and was great at all kinds of crafts, especially ceramics.
She is survived by her daughters: Linda Roberts (Steve McCarthy) of Jacksonville, Fla., and Mary Ann Goff (Donald) of San Antonio, Texas; 4 grandchildren: Robert Neumann, Charles Neumann, Chloe Lydon, Charles Lydon; 2 great-grandchildren; and nephew & niece: Lester Cleary III (Kelly Mims) & Lori Gray (Michael) and also extended family in Minnesota.
She was predeceased by her son Paul A Martin in 2008 and also by a brother: Lester Cleary Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday July 1, 2022, at St. John the Evangelist, 49 Winter Street in St. Johnsbury. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery with Fr. Lance Harlow as celebrant.
Friends may call on the family from 6-8 p.m. Thursday evening June 30 at the Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer Street in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Memorial donations may be made to Caledonia Home Health, 161 Sherman Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
