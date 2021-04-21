9/29/1937 — 4/13/2021
Ann Sykes, longtime resident of Bethlehem, N.H., died Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at The Lafayette Center in Franconia following a lengthy illness. She was born in New York City, N.Y. a daughter of William and Rita Delaney. She was educated in a Catholic Primary school in NYC and graduated from Minerva High School in Olmstedville, N.Y. in 1955.
Ann married David Sykes in 1956. Together they raised their family in Higganum, Connecticut and welcomed extended family for holidays, special occasions, or whenever there was a need. Family vacations always involved camping and Ann and Dave dreamed of owning and running their own campground. In 1989, they made their dream a reality when they purchased Apple Hill Campground in Bethlehem, N.H. Together, they ran the campground for the next 25 years before handing it over to their children. Ann and Dave were successful and prosperous business owners who attracted many visitors and tourists to Bethlehem to create their own vacation and family memories at Apple Hill.
Anyone who knew Ann knows that she loved to talk and laugh. She was a talented quilter and enjoyed many years creating magnificent quilts and crafts with her fellow quilters and dear friends. Ann was a constant volunteer and never hesitated to be involved in her community wherever there was a need. A few of her endeavors to promote and support the town of Bethlehem included: serving as supervisor of the checklist and secretary for the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce, as well as the snowmobile club. Ann was also happy to sell raffle tickets at the chowder lunches and deliver Meals on Wheels for the senior center. Wherever there was a need, Ann was happy to share her time and talents to help others. Her sense of humor and ability to connect with others could turn an ordinary occasion into an extraordinary one. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
She was predeceased by her parents, her niece Lisa Marino and nephew Mark Sykes, and her beloved husband of 50 years, David Sykes who died in 2007.
Survivors include her three children: David Sykes of Bethlehem, N.H. and Robert Sykes and wife Shannon Meaney of Bethlehem, N.H., and daughter, Barbara Chase of Myrtle Beach, S.C. Her three beloved grandsons: Mason and Sully Sykes and Eric Michael Chase. She is also survived by her sister Jean Drews and Peg Gardiner, and brothers Michael Brown and Bob Brown; nieces Marjorie Sykes, Michelle (Brown) Meunier, and Christina Ann Brown, nephews: Peter Sykes, Richard Brown, Peter Marino and wife Maxine, Edward Marino and wife Lisa, and great nephews Tyler, Jordan, Austin, Justin and Nathan Marino and great nephews Zaden Marino and Nathan Brown.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Pillsbury-Phaneuf Funeral Home in Littleton, N.H. Arrangements are under the direction and care of The Cremation Society of New Hampshire, Littleton.
