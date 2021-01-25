Ann Vermeulen - Obituary

Ann (Franks) Vermeulen, 88, of St. Johnsbury, Vt. passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at her home, with her family by her side.
Ann was an only child, born to the late Earl and Pauline Franks of Cos Cob, Conn. Ann graduated from Greenwich High School in 1950. After graduation, she held retail jobs at Bloomingdales and C.O. Millers. Later on, she became employed at Electrolux Corporation in Old Greenwich, Conn. where she met William (Bill) Vermeulen. They became sweethearts and on April 13th, 1957 they were married.
Ann and Bill bought their first home in Springdale, Conn. in 1959, where they began their family. They had a daughter, Janet, a son, Peter and a son, Michael. In 1968 the Vermeulen family moved to St. Johnsbury, Vt., where Bill found employment at Fairbanks Scales and Ann devoted her days to taking care of her home and her young family. Ann also enjoyed selling Avon to her friends and neighbors.
On many weekends, Ann had the kids and coolers ready to go camping in their Starcraft popup camper. Roger’s Campground and Island Pond campgrounds were some of their favorites.
Ann and Bill enjoyed vacationing in Florida for many years until Bill retired and they purchased a home in Vero Beach. Unfortunately, in 2004 Ann and Bill lost their home and boat in a hurricane. They then purchased another home in a retirement community in Micco where Ann made many new friends and enjoyed the events in the community center. Ann loved the change of seasons in Vermont but also enjoyed escaping the long Vermont winters for warmer weather and spending time with their son Peter in Clearwater, Fla.
Friends and family remember Ann as a kind, loving and gentle soul. Always thinking of others before herself. Ann always kept her sense of humor, even in the most difficult times. Ann’s support of her children was unwavering.
Ann is survived by her husband of over 63 years: Bill; a daughter: Janet Maxwell of Bridgton, Maine; a son: Peter of Clearwater, Fla.; a son: Michael and daughter-in-law: Mary and their family of Ascutney, Vt.; a nephew: Marshall Vermeulen and cousins: Dennis and Keith Weternik and Donald Antonowicz. She is also survived by a lifelong friend and her husband: Claire and Ralph Festa.
Ann is predeceased by her parents: Earl and Pauline Franks; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Jan and Mary Vermeulen and her son-in-law: Alfred W. Maxwell III.
Later in the spring or summer, a Celebration of Ann’s Life with a gathering of family and friends will be held at a location to be determined.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family online at www.saylesfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.