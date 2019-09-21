Ann Willey Sheppard - Obituary

Ann Willey Sheppard, 81, formerly of East Ryegate, Vt., died on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at St. Johnsbury Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Ann was born in St. Johnsbury on Dec. 7, 1937 to Kenneth M. and Margaret A. (Lamb) Pollard. She was a graduate of McIndoe Falls Academy. On Dec. 28, 1957, she married Lee George Sheppard.
Ann worked with her husband as a bookkeeper at his business, Sheppard’s Auto Repair in East Ryegate. She also helped him with his paper route, delivering the Caledonian-Record.
Ann grew up in McIndoe Falls and has always enjoyed reading in her spare time. She was a very religious person and she held her family near and dear to her heart.
She was predeceased by her husband, Lee Sheppard on Oct. 3, 2011.
She is survived by two daughters, Lynn M. Ruggles and husband, Richard of North Haverhill, N.H. and Vicki L. Sheppard of Georgia; four grandchildren, Topaz Sheppard, Odessa Crowley, Christy McClintock-Such, and Cathy McClintock; nine great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; a brother, Neil K. Pollard of Essex Junction, Vt.; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
There will be no calling hours.
A graveside service will be in the Monroe Village Cemetery, Plain Road, Monroe, N.H. on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Johnsbury Health & Rehabilitation Center, 1248 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819 or to Northeast Kingdom Human Services, 2225 Portland Street, PO Box 368, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
