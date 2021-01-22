Anna Bessette - Obituary

Anna Marie Bessette, 62, of St. Johnsbury died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Born in St. Johnsbury, Vermont on Jan. 3, 1959, she was the daughter of Normand and Barbara (Edney) Bessette. As a child she lived on Pumpkin Hill in Danville and in St. Johnsbury where she attended school, graduating from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1977.
She had fond memories of her childhood, including fishing and boating with her dad and time spent getting into mischief with her five siblings. She enjoyed various jobs in the St. Johnsbury area, especially at Fairbanks Scales, Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, and Café Munchies in Littleton. She had two children, Jesse Remick and Jodi Sorrell Mashia.
Anna lived in Burlington for several years, where she worked multiple retail positions, enjoyed the bustle of Burlington, “her little dog too” (Millie) and the magnificent views overlooking Lake Champlain from the window of her top floor apartment. She moved back to St. Johnsbury to care for her beloved mother who passed away in 2019. With her hospice training she was able to care for the elderly and sick while they remained in their homes, something she took pride in. Anna remained a resident of the St. Johnsbury House until her death.
She is remembered by her family for her kindness, witty sense of humor, and smile. Anna’s life was marred by alcohol and drug addiction and she struggled with these demons for decades. Grief and guilt were strong forces over her that she was never able to conquer. Her family finds solace knowing she is finally able to rest in peace, in Heaven with her parents where she took comfort in knowing she would see them again.
She is survived by her son, Jesse Remick, his wife Jill Guest Remick and granddaughter Natalie Remick of Montpelier; Jodi Sorrell Mashia, her husband Jason Mashia and granddaughter Whitney Mashia and grandson Caleb Mashia of Westford; her five siblings: Celeste Bessette; Gisele Burrington and husband Brian; Antonia “Toni” Morris; Suzanne “Tugi” Bessette; and Bruce Bessette; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A springtime burial will take place on a date to be determined at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, St. Johns Street in St. Johnsbury.
The family would like to thank the residents and staff of the St. Johnsbury House for their friendship and care of Anna over the years. She also was assisted by the Meals on Wheels program. Donations in Anna’s memory may be made to St. Johnsbury Meals on Wheels Site through the Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging, New Directions, 481 Summer St., Suite 101, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
The family would love to hear stories, memories and connections, big and small, for them to enjoy and remember Anna and honor her memory. These memories and condolences may be shared with family at saylesfh.com.
