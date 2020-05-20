Anna Francis Lundquist - Obituary

Anna Francis Lundquist, 94, of East Burke, Vt., and formerly of Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, after a period of declining health at the St. Johnsbury Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Fran, as her family called her, was born on May 13, 1926, in Philadelphia, Pa. to Harold M. and Anna M. (Potreau) Purnell. She was raised and educated in Merchantville, N.J. In 1942, she moved to Philadelphia, graduating from the local high school in 1943. Following WWII, from 1949 to 1953, Fran served in the U.S. Navy as part of WAVE, servicewomen who took over land postings to free up men for sea duty. She worked for several places but spent a number of years with Blue Cross Blue Shield as an auditor. Fran moved to Vermont in 2007, to be close to her sister.
Among her interests, Fran enjoyed playing golf, bowling, and landscape oil painting. She traveled a lot and enjoyed going with her mother to Rome, Greece, Ireland, Hawaii, and a number of other places. Fran also converted to Catholicism in her adult years.
Survivors include her sisters: Doris Marinelli of East Burke, Vt., and Betty Jean Kelly of Vero Beach, Fla.; her nieces and nephews include: David Marinelli and wife Luci of Randolph, Mass., Janet Littel of St. Johnsbury, Vt., Carolyn Krug and husband Tom of Essex, Vt., Marc Marinelli and Mary Callahan of East Burke, Vt. and Lyme, N.H., Betty Ann Bradley and husband John of Vero Beach, Fla., Nancy Daughters of Pensacola, Fla., Carol Ann McCarty and husband Ken of Vero Beach FL and Doylestown, Pa., Kathy Pitman and husband Jimmy of Lakeland, Fla. and Christopher Kelly of Scotsdale, Ariz. and many great grand nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents and an infant brother: Harold and nephew Jimmy Kelly.
Burial will be at Whitemarsh Memorial Park in Ambler, Pa. at the convenience of the family.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.guibordfh.org.
