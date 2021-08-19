Anna Greaves Obituary

Anna Greaves, 97, of Cabot, Vermont, passed away peacefully on Aug. 14, 2021, at The Manor in Morrisville, Vermont surrounded by her loving children.
Anna was born on Nov. 3, 1923, to Emma Dorothea Holmgren and P. Rudolph Pike in Cabot, Vermont.
Anna graduated from Cabot High School and Fanny Allen Memorial School of Nursing. She enjoyed a long and fulfilling career in nursing, retiring from Greensboro Nursing Home well into her 70’s.
Anna is survived by her five children, Marvin C. Greaves Jr. and his wife Hazel, Rebecca J. Pinette and her husband Frank, Cherry L. Gochey and her husband Larry, J. Timothy Greaves and his wife Gail, and Connie G. Gould and her partner Peter Lanoue.
Anna was a loving grandmother to her 10 grandchildren; four granddaughters, Heather Pinette Bellavance, Sarah Gould, Carrie Gould-Kabler and Meredith Gould, and six grandsons, Matthew and Paul Greaves, Gregory Pinette, Timothy Gochey and Seth and Brett Greaves.
Anna also leaves behind 16 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
Anna was predeceased by her parents Emma and Rudolph Pike, her sister and best friend Dorothy Lawson and her husband Malcolm, her brother Philip Pike and his wife Jean, her children’s father Marvin C. Greaves Sr. and her son-in-law Edwin R. Gould.
A private burial will take place in the fall. Online memories and condolences may be conveyed at dgfunerals.com.
